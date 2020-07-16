Cricket International International Pakistan spinner Kashif Bhatti joins squad after testing COVID negative Kashif Bhatti had returned the positive test “for the remnants of a previous COVID-19 infection” and underwent a precautionary period of self-isolation. PTI London 16 July, 2020 17:09 IST Kashif Bhatti had earlier tested positive after arriving in the UK with a delayed third batch of Pakistani players for the series starting next month. - Twitter PTI London 16 July, 2020 17:09 IST Pakistan left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti has been allowed to join the rest of the squad in Worcester after testing COVID-19 negative twice as per the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) protocols.The 33-year-old had earlier tested positive after arriving in the UK with a delayed third batch of Pakistani players for the series starting next month.Bhatti had tested positive back home in Pakistan. He was cleared to fly to the UK after testing negative twice as per the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) protocols.But after landing in the UK, his initial test results conducted under ECB protocols turned out positive, forcing him to self-isolate from the rest of the Pakistan squad in Worcester.But he is now being allowed to mingle with the team after consecutive negative results, reported ESPNcricinfo.“The player had returned a positive test result for the remnants of a previous COVID-19 infection and in consultation with Public Health England and a virologist, a safety-first approach was taken to isolate the player,” an ECB spokesperson said.READ | Jofra Archer out of second Test for breaching COVID-19 protocols “The player has now returned a second negative test with no risk of infection to other players and staff.”Bhatti flew to the UK along with fellow cricketers Haider Ali and Imran Khan, besides team masseur Malang Ali. All of them had initially tested positive in Pakistan.Most of the players in the Pakistan squad landed on June 29 while a second batch of players including Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz, all of who had tested negative on the retest, arrived a few days later.The third batch of Pakistani players and support staff arrived on July 8.Pakistan is scheduled to play a three-match Test series against England to be held in a bio-secure environment, starting August 5 at Manchester. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos