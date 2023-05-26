International

World Test Championship 2023 winner to get Rs 13.2 crores

he runner-up will take home Rs. 6.61 crores while the third-placed team will get Rs. 3.71 crores out of the total prize pool of Rs. 29.75 crores.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 26 May, 2023 13:21 IST
CHENNAI 26 May, 2023 13:21 IST
New Zealand lifting the ICC World Test Championship mace after winning the 2021 final against India.

New Zealand lifting the ICC World Test Championship mace after winning the 2021 final against India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

he runner-up will take home Rs. 6.61 crores while the third-placed team will get Rs. 3.71 crores out of the total prize pool of Rs. 29.75 crores.

The winner of the 2023 World Test Championship will get a prize money of Rs. 13.22 crores, the International Cricket Council announced on Friday.

READ | Australia calls up reserve wicketkeeper Peirson for Ashes

The runner-up will take home Rs. 6.61 crores while the third-placed team will get Rs. 3.71 crores. The cumulative prize money for the competition will be Rs. 29.75 crores - the same as the 2019-2021 cycle.

While India and Australia will contest the final at the Oval from June 7 to 11, South Africa finished in the third place in the WTC standings.

England which ended fourth on the table secured Rs. 2.89 crores, while Sri Lanka recieved a prize money share of Rs 1.65 crores.

Sixth-placed New Zealand, seventh-placed Pakistan, eighth-placed West Indies and ninth-placed Bangladesh got around Rs 84 lakhs each.

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer and Ashwin did well to help us win the series, says KL Rahul

World’s largest inflatable football shirt salutes Messi victory

Watch: David Warner takes swipe at Cricket Australia for lack of support

Slide shows

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 Highlights Match in Pictures: Arshdeep, Rajapaksa shine; PBKS beats KKR

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023: Match in pictures - PBKS beats KKR by 7 runs on DLS method

GT vs CSK Match in Pictures IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans begins title defence in style, beats Chennai Super Kings

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us