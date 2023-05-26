The winner of the 2023 World Test Championship will get a prize money of Rs. 13.22 crores, the International Cricket Council announced on Friday.

The runner-up will take home Rs. 6.61 crores while the third-placed team will get Rs. 3.71 crores. The cumulative prize money for the competition will be Rs. 29.75 crores - the same as the 2019-2021 cycle.

While India and Australia will contest the final at the Oval from June 7 to 11, South Africa finished in the third place in the WTC standings.

England which ended fourth on the table secured Rs. 2.89 crores, while Sri Lanka recieved a prize money share of Rs 1.65 crores.

Sixth-placed New Zealand, seventh-placed Pakistan, eighth-placed West Indies and ninth-placed Bangladesh got around Rs 84 lakhs each.