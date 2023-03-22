AUS 68/1 in 11 overs

A change in bowling. Hardik Pandya brought in. He bowls to Marsh.

The field will now spread out with four fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

Dropped! Shubman Gill bottles a chance. Head pulls a short length delivery. Gill gets to it but misses the chance on the dive. The ball runs away to the fence. Head with another aerial shot. This time on the off side. He tries to lift it over mid off but barely clears the infield. Two runs. OUT! Head is gone. Hardik Pandya strikes. This one is wide of off stump and Head slashes at it. Kuldeep Yadav gets underneath and grabs it. Steve Smith walks in at three and starts with a dot.

Travis Head c Kuldeep Yadav b Pandya 33 (31b 4x4 2x6)