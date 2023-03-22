Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of India vs Australia 3rd ODI at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Hardik continues. Hardik to Steve Smith, OUT! Hardik overpitches and Smith attempts a rash cover drive and gets a feather on the ball on its way to Rahul. Hardik strikes twice in two overs. David Warner in at 4. He’s off the mark with a single. IN THE AIR and just short of Siraj at wide long-on. Marsh mistimes the hook and nearly hands Hardik his third wicket.
Steve Smith c †Rahul b Pandya 0 (3b)
Axar to continue. Marsh hits it to deep cover and the pair hurries across to complete a double. Brilliant stop by Kohli to stop a boundary. A one-handed save at covers. Another two runs for Marsh. He rocks back and cuts the ball through point. Siraj covers some ground and fields the ball. But a video check shows that his foot touches the ball and the umpire signals a FOUR.
A change in bowling. Hardik Pandya brought in. He bowls to Marsh.
The field will now spread out with four fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.
Dropped! Shubman Gill bottles a chance. Head pulls a short length delivery. Gill gets to it but misses the chance on the dive. The ball runs away to the fence. Head with another aerial shot. This time on the off side. He tries to lift it over mid off but barely clears the infield. Two runs. OUT! Head is gone. Hardik Pandya strikes. This one is wide of off stump and Head slashes at it. Kuldeep Yadav gets underneath and grabs it. Steve Smith walks in at three and starts with a dot.
Travis Head c Kuldeep Yadav b Pandya 33 (31b 4x4 2x6)
Axar to Marsh. The second delivery bounces high after pitching. Marsh is surprised and lucky not to edge that one. A puff of dust released. Marsh goes to cut the ball but gets an inside edge onto his pad. Single to mid on. Marsh goes onto his back foot and works the ball for one run. Just one run off the over. That’s the end of the PowerPlay as well.
Siraj to Head. FOUR - Head clears his leg and pulls the ball over mid on. Beaten on the next. Head is looking to work it on the off side but is cramped for room. FOUR again. Head shuffles away down to his right and lifts the ball over point region. This one hits the pads. Head is trapped bang in front but the ball pitches outside the leg stump line. India decides against a review.
Axar continues. SIX from Head to start. Pitches at good length and Head lifts it over long off. Single taken on the next. Marsh hits a FOUR. Pure power from him to send it over covers. Fifty up for Australia.
Siraj to Marsh. Starts off with a dot ball. Mistimes a pull on the next. Goes early into the ball and the ball goes into the pads. Thankfully for him, it was going down leg. Siraj fires in a bouncer and Marsh is beaten. Done possibly due to the deep fine and deep mid-wicket fielders. Another dot. A maiden over from nowhere.
Axar Patel is introduced. After the first three shots go straight to the fielders, Head hits the fourth to covers and sets off for a single. Gill takes aim at the non-striker end but misses. Axar to Marsh - Dot ball. Single of the last. Spin finally puts a break on the flow of runs.
SIX! Head flicks a good length ball over the square leg fence for a maximum. A swing and a miss on the next. It was short and wide of off stump and Head attempted a heave over covers. Good running by the pair. Head blocks a delivery moving back into him. Marsh and Head have eye contact and complete an easy single. FOUR to finish. Marsh uses the pace to guide the ball to the fine-leg fence. The fielder was in the circle. 11 runs off the over. Australia off to a flying start.
Siraj to Head. The second delivery thuds into the pads but the Aussie pair takes a single. A puff of dust as the ball pitched on that occasion. FOUR - Scrambled seam and the ball strays on the pads again. Marsh flicks it past Rohit Sharma at mid on. Loud appeal from Siraj but the umpire denies. The ball jags back in sharply and Marsh is caught by surprise. Close call. Ball tracking shows ‘Umpire’s call on impact and impact. FOUR to finish the over. A straight drive past mid off.
Shami’s first delivery holds it’s line and thuds onto the pad. Going down leg. MAXIMUM! Marsh parks it over the deep mid-wicket boundary. A half-volley at the pads and Marsh has no hesitation in clipping it in the air. Ends the over with a delivery that cuts in after pitching. Misses the bat and the stump by the barest of margins.
Mohammed Siraj to partner Shami for the new ball. Outswing on the first delivery which is defended by Mitchell Marsh. FOUR! Marsh off the mark with a flick to the mid-wicket fence. Opts to leave the third one. Another four. Marsh is continuing from where he left off. Siraj goes short in length. Marsh pulls it over the infield and finds the fence. A single to deep cover on the fifth delivery. Head drives a full-length delivery but Virat Kohli at short cover stops the ball.
Shami with two slips. Head defends the first ball. Pitched on good length and does not move too much. Beaten. This one swings back in sharply. Head was going for a slash but the ball beats his inside edge. Third and fourth deliveries defended to point. FOUR! Shami goes slightly full in length and Head meets it with a full face of the bat. Goes through mid off to the boundary.
Australia has stuck with its opening pair of Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head despite the return of David Warner.
Mohammed Shami with the new ball for India.
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
Steve Smith: We are going to have a bat. Looks like a dry surface. Hot out here. Hopefully we can post a good total and put pressure. We love playing in the crunch games so looking forward to today. Ashton Agar in for Nathan Ellis and David Warner returns in place of Cameron Green.
Rohit Sharma: We were actually looking to field here. There will be some help for the bowlers. Playing with three spinners, hopefully we can maximise them. The deciders are always interesting. It is a challenge for us under pressure. It is nice to be in this kind of situation. Australia is a great team. You can always test your depth. It is important that we try and test ourselves. We’re going with the same team. Important to give the guys a bit of run.
Ajit Agarkar: Very unsual this series. We’ve had low scores and the bowlers have gotten assistance. This one has a nice even covering of grass. But there is a patch of roughness right in the middle. The surface is hard. The roughness might come to play in the first innings. Every now and then the ball might grip. We might get two-paced deliveries, but only in the first innings.
India is unbeaten in the last 26 bilateral series’ at home. Can Australia tumble the Indians to a first series defeat in over three years?
India vs Australia in ODIs in India
IND - 30 | AUS - 31
Runs - 831 | Average - 59
India has won the last five series deciders at home. With this one all square at 1-1, Rohit & Co will have a record to defend in Chennai.
India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Australia Predicted XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, K.L. Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.
Australia: Steven Smith (captain), David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.
Earlier this month, India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the last Test culminated in a drab draw at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It was a series that oscillated between a Test of fewer than three days to a Test that, in a parallel world, would have continued for more than a week. So, the shift from the much-discussed, much-abused Test pitches and peering into the future of the “five-day” format to limited-overs cricket has been a welcome one.
Ahead of the series decider at the refurbished M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, to be played on Wednesday, the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series is locked at 1-1 and has lived up to the vaunts that these games have been a slightly more thorough examination of the overall quality of the two sides than the preceding red-ball face-offs.
India secured a five-wicket win over Australia in the series-opening clash in Mumbai before Mitchell Starc ripped through India’s top order with five wickets to lay the platform for a crushing 10-wicket Australia win in Visakhapatnam.