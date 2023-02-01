International

India records biggest win margin in T20Is among full-time members, defeats New Zealand by 168 runs

Team Sportstar
01 February, 2023 22:12 IST
India won the third T20I against New Zealand and sealed the series 2-1. | Photo Credit: AP

India won the third T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad by 168 runs, the largest margin of victory by full-time members in the format.

India set up a mammoth target of 235 runs for New Zealand powered by Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 126-run innings before bundling the side out for just 66 runs. Hardik Pandya starred with the ball and picked up four wickets while Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik and Shivam Mavi picked two each.

India’s previous best margin of win by runs was 143 runs which it recorded against Ireland in Dublin in June 2018. This was the previous joint-highest margin of win among full-time nations along with Pakistan’s win over West Indies.

The highest win margin by a full-time member is 172 runs by Sri Lanka, however that came against Kenya.

