International

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI: India vs New Zealand predicted playing XI, top fantasy picks, squads

IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the second ODI between India and New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
24 January, 2023 08:30 IST
24 January, 2023 08:30 IST
India will eye a clean sweep against New Zealand in the third ODI in Raipur on Tuesday.

India will eye a clean sweep against New Zealand in the third ODI in Raipur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the second ODI between India and New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday.

Team India and New Zealand will face off in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday at the  Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

IND VS NZ PREDICTED XI FOR THE THIRD ODI

India has already sealed the series before coming to the final game in Raipur. Captain Rohit could afford some changes in the playing XI. Shahbaz Ahmed and Umran Malik might make it into the team for Washington Sundar and Mohammed Shardul Thakur, respectively

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shahbaz Ahmed/Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik/Shardul Thakur.

The Blackcaps will mostly play the batting order in the final ODI. Jacob Duffy and Doug Bracewell might get the chance to play for either Henry Shipley or Blair Tickner.

New Zealand Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk/c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Shipley/Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner/Doug Bracewell.

IND VS NZ DREAM11 PREDICTION

DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION
Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham
Batters:, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma
All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson
Team Composition: NZ 7:5 IND Credits Left: 8.0

THE SQUADS

FOR ODIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk/c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Doug Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Henry Shipley

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Rumeli Dhar retires: Is this all-rounder the most underrated cricketer of her time?

Tracing Dinesh Karthik's comeback to the Indian team

Slide shows

Rampant tigers hunt down timid kangaroos

Pakistan celebrates PSL final in Lahore

Shivnarine Chanderpaul: A pictorial collection

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us