IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI: India vs New Zealand predicted playing XI, top fantasy picks, squads

Team India and New Zealand will face off in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
IND VS NZ PREDICTED XI FOR THE THIRD ODI
India has already sealed the series before coming to the final game in Raipur. Captain Rohit could afford some changes in the playing XI. Shahbaz Ahmed and Umran Malik might make it into the team for Washington Sundar and Mohammed Shardul Thakur, respectively
India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shahbaz Ahmed/Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik/Shardul Thakur.
The Blackcaps will mostly play the batting order in the final ODI. Jacob Duffy and Doug Bracewell might get the chance to play for either Henry Shipley or Blair Tickner.
New Zealand Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk/c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Shipley/Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner/Doug Bracewell.