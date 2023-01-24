With series under its belt, India will take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI at the Holkar stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

Which TV channel will telecast IND vs NZ 3rd ODI live?

The third ODI between India and New Zealand will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live stream of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI?

The third ODI between India and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

At what time will IND vs NZ 3rd ODI start?

The third ODI between India and New Zealand will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

When will the toss for IND vs NZ 3rd ODI take place?

The coin toss for the third between India and New Zealand will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

When is IND vs NZ 3rd ODI?

The third ODI between India and New Zealand is on Tuesday, January 24.

Where will IND vs NZ 3rd ODI take place?

The third ODI between India and New Zealand will be held at the Holkar stadium in Indore