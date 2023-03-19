IND vs AUS: India sinks to lowest score versus Australia at home, bowled out for 117 in 2nd ODI

India was bowled out for 117 runs against Australia in the second One-Day International on Sunday to record its lowest total against the opponent at home. It was also its second-lowest first-innings score in home ODIs.

Its lowest total was 112 against Sri Lanka at Mohali in 2017. It’s previous second-lowest total was 136, scored against Sri Lanka in 1990 at Margao.

Overall, this was India’s fourth lowest total at home in the 50-over format.

India was rocked in the very first over with Mitchell Starc removing Shubman Gill. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli looked like breaking free after racing India’s total to 29 after just three overs with a flurry of boundaries.

Starc struck back by getting Rohit caught at first slip before trapping Suryakumar Yadav leg before on the very next delivery. The left-armer picked his fourth scalp - KL Rahul - in the 9th over. Abbot picked another wicket to leave India reeling at 51/5 at the end of the PowerPlay.

Ravindra Jadeja provided some support to Kohli, but the latter departed for 31 runs in the 16th over to Abbott. Axar Patel and Jadeja partenered each other for 20 runs before Ellis prised out Jadeja’s wicket with the team’s score at 91.

The tail did not offer much support either as India was bundled out for 117 in 26 overs. Mitchell Starc ended the innings with five wickets.