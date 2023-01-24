IND vs NZ Live Score, 3rd ODI update: New Zealand wins toss, India to bat first vs New Zealand; Chahal, Umran in for Shami, Siraj

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of India vs New Zealand’s 3rd ODI in Indore. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest news and updates.
New Zealand wins the toss and chooses to bowl first.
Ajit Agarkar and Danny Morrison: “Not the biggest stadiums going around. 60-61m on the sides, 69m straight and just 54 behind the stumps. It is going to be tough for the bowlers,”
India’s highest score in ODI - 418 came on this same venue in 2011 against West Indies.
- Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham
- Batters:, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma
- All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Hardik Pandya
- Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson
- Team Composition: NZ 7:5 IND Credits Left: 8.0
- India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shahbaz Ahmed/Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik/Shardul Thakur.
- New Zealand Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk/c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Shipley/Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner/Doug Bracewell.
On a day that Virat Kohli was picked in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC’s) T20 Team of 2022, India head coach Rahul Dravid stressed that Kohli’s exclusion from the two T20I series this month is with an eye on keeping him fresh for the forthcoming Test series versus Australia. Check out the full report by our in-house reporter - READ
When: Tuesday, January 24 at 1:30 PM IST
Where: Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore
Full Squads:
- India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.
- New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk/c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Doug Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Henry Shipley
Bowler’s envy, batter’s paradise.
That’s the reputation the Holkar Stadium has built for itself over the last decade, thanks to a short outfield and a flatbed for most of the international games it has hosted. An ODI double hundred and the joint-fastest T20I hundred hammered over here is a testimony to it.
No wonder then that India head coach Rahul Dravid - in a jovial mood on his return to the city of his birth - joked ahead of India’s third ODI against New Zealand that the bowlers want to run away from the stadium.
With the series sealed, both the top orders will be eager to make the most of tailormade conditions for the willow-wielders. While the Black Caps will be desperate to show their mettle and prove their worth in Kane Williamson’s absence, India will hope that captain Rohit Sharma continues his good work from Raipur three nights earlier.
Rohit was into his elements during a quickfire fifty on Saturday.
Having notched up the joint-fastest T20I hundred at the same venue in 2017, the veteran will be eager to mark the 10th anniversary of his elevation as a regular India opener (he had opened thrice in South Africa in January 2011) with a triple-digit score.
It will be interesting to see if India tests its bench strength in the dead rubber. While allrounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Mohammed Siraj are likely to be rested, the locals will hope that hometown hero Rajat Patidar makes his India debut.
While Patidar is unlikely to make his debut, one local will definitely be on the field right through the game. Umpire Nitin Menon will officiate on the ground for the first time in an international on his home turf.
- Amol Karhadkar