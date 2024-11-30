South Africa wrapped up a 233-run win over Sri Lanka and medium-pacer Marco Jansen finished with 11 wickets in the first Test on Saturday.

Sri Lanka was set an improbable target of 516 and started the fourth day in dire straits at 103-5. It was all out for 282, hastened by the dismissal of Dinesh Chandimal, who led the resistance with 83.

After the win against Sri Lanka in the two-Test series, South Africa is now second in the WTC table with 59.26 percentage of points won. Sri Lanka dropped to fifth with 50.00 percentage of points won.

The result means that both India and Australia have no more room to slip up in the four remaining Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy if they are to book a place in the World Test Championship final at Lords in June 2025.

Despite winning the first Test, India will need a 4-0 or 5-0 series win to secure a spot in the final without relying on the results of the other nations.

It is currently first in the points table with 61.11 percentage of points won while Australia dropped to third with 57.69.

Australia, on the other hand, will need to bounce back in the series and secure favourable results in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka next year.

South Africa will next play two Tests against Pakistan at home and if the Proteas are to win their remaining three Tests, they will be in a comfortable position to make it to the final.