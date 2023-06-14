Magazine

JioCinema wins digital rights for India’s tour to West Indies

The tour comprising of two Tests, three One-Day Internationals and five T20 Internationals will commence from June 12 and end on August 13.

Published : Jun 14, 2023 14:20 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian team will play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is against West Indies.
The Indian team will play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is against West Indies. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The Indian team will play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is against West Indies. | Photo Credit: AP

Streaming platform JioCinema won the digital rights for India’s upcoming tour of West Indies, according to multiple news reports on Wednesday

The tour comprising of two Tests, three One-Day Internationals and five T20 Internationals will commence from June 12 and will end on August 13.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
