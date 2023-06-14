JioCinema wins digital rights for India’s tour to West Indies

Streaming platform JioCinema won the digital rights for India’s upcoming tour of West Indies, according to multiple news reports on Wednesday
The tour comprising of two Tests, three One-Day Internationals and five T20 Internationals will commence from June 12 and will end on August 13.
MORE TO FOLLOW
