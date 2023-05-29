Hazlewood makes the cut as Australia confirms WTC final squad

Josh Hazlewood made the cut when Australia submitted its final 15-man squad for next week’s World Test Championship final despite recent injury concerns, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced.

The paceman cut short his Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign earlier this month after reporting “minor side soreness” but had been declared fit by Cricket Australia for the winner-takes-all test at The Oval in London starting on June 7.

The 32-year-old joins captain Pat Cummins, Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc as the specialist fast bowlers in the squad with all-rounder Mitch Marsh and batter Matthew Renshaw, who were included in the original party, missing out.

India have confirmed the 15 players they announced three weeks ago after wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul’s withdrew with a right leg injury and was replaced by the uncapped Ishan Kishan.

Uncapped opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was named alongside Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav as standby players for India after a strong IPL campaign.

Standby players can now replace an injured player in the squad only with the approval of the ICC technical committee.

After the final, in which both sides will be seeking a first title, Australia go straight into the Ashes series against England with the first test starting at Edgbaston on June 16.