New Zealand and Sri Lanka will face off in the third and deciding T20 International at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Saturday. The three-match series is level 1-1 after New Zealand thrashed the visitor by nine wickets in the second T20I. Sri Lanka had clinched the first game of the series in the Super Over.

When will Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd T20I be played?

The third T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will take place on Saturday, April 8.

What time will Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd T20I begin?

The third T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will begin at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where will Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd T20I take place?

The third T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be held at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd T20I live in India?

The third T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will not be broadcast live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd T20I in India?

The third T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.