NZ vs SL 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 series 2023?

NZ vs SL 3rd T20I: Here are the live streaming and broadcast details for the third Twenty20 International between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
08 April, 2023 02:14 IST
New Zealand thumped Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the second T20I at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday.

New Zealand thumped Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the second T20I at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will face off in the third and deciding T20 International at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Saturday. The three-match series is level 1-1 after New Zealand thrashed the visitor by nine wickets in the second T20I. Sri Lanka had clinched the first game of the series in the Super Over.

When will Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd T20I be played?

The third T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will take place on Saturday, April 8.

What time will Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd T20I begin?

The third T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will begin at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where will Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd T20I take place?

The third T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be held at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd T20I live in India?

The third T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will not be broadcast live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd T20I in India?

The third T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be streamed live on  Amazon Prime Video.

THE SQUADS
New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Seifert, Chad Bowes, Tom Latham (wk) (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Mark Chapman, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Perera.

