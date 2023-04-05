International

NZ vs SL: New Zealand’s Kim Cotton becomes first woman to umpire in full-member men’s T20Is

NZ vs SL: Cotton first marked her presence in the men’s game as a TV umpired in 2020 during a tied contest between India and New Zealand in Hamilton.

Team Sportstar
05 April, 2023 07:34 IST
05 April, 2023 07:34 IST
Umpire Kim Cotton (R) became the first woman to officiate as an on-field umpire in a full-member T20I clash between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Umpire Kim Cotton (R) became the first woman to officiate as an on-field umpire in a full-member T20I clash between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

NZ vs SL: Cotton first marked her presence in the men’s game as a TV umpired in 2020 during a tied contest between India and New Zealand in Hamilton.

New Zealand’s Kim Cotton on Wednesday became the first woman on-field umpire in a full-member men’s T20I during New Zealand’s second match against Sri Lanka in Dunedin.

Cotton, 48, has previously officiated in 54 women’s T20Is, both as an on-field and TV umpire, besides 24 women’s ODIs since 2018.

Cotton first marked her presence in the men’s game as a TV umpire in 2020 during a tied contest between India and New Zealand in Hamilton.

Cotton has also officiated in three T20 World Cups and an ODI World Cup since 2018, including the finals in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

Previously, Australia’s Claire Polosak had become the first female match official in a men’s Test match when she donned the fourth umpire’s role during the 2021-22 Border Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia in Sydney.

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Rumeli Dhar retires: Is this all-rounder the most underrated cricketer of her time?

Tracing Dinesh Karthik's comeback to the Indian team

Slide shows

Rampant tigers hunt down timid kangaroos

Pakistan celebrates PSL final in Lahore

Shivnarine Chanderpaul: A pictorial collection

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us