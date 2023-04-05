NZ vs SL: New Zealand’s Kim Cotton becomes first woman to umpire in full-member men’s T20Is

New Zealand’s Kim Cotton on Wednesday became the first woman on-field umpire in a full-member men’s T20I during New Zealand’s second match against Sri Lanka in Dunedin.

Cotton, 48, has previously officiated in 54 women’s T20Is, both as an on-field and TV umpire, besides 24 women’s ODIs since 2018.

Cotton first marked her presence in the men’s game as a TV umpire in 2020 during a tied contest between India and New Zealand in Hamilton.

Cotton has also officiated in three T20 World Cups and an ODI World Cup since 2018, including the finals in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

Previously, Australia’s Claire Polosak had become the first female match official in a men’s Test match when she donned the fourth umpire’s role during the 2021-22 Border Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia in Sydney.