Home Odi South Africa vs England, 1st ODI: Match abandoned after two members of hotel staff test COVID-19 positive An official statement from ECB said the England players awaited test results after two members of the hotel staff tested positive on Saturday. Team Sportstar Paarl 06 December, 2020 12:55 IST None of the sides turned up at Boland Park on Sunday. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Paarl 06 December, 2020 12:55 IST The first ODI between South Africa and England has been abandoned after two members of the hotel staff tested positive on Saturday. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) after agreeing to delay the start time in Paarl, earlier, finally took the call to do away with the fixture altogether.An official statement from ECB had previously confirmed that England players awaited coronavirus test results."The England players and management underwent an additional round of PCR tests on Saturday evening, after two members of the hotel staff testing positive for COVID-19," read the release.More to follow...