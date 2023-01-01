PAK vs NZ 2nd Test Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Pakistan v New Zealand series 2022-23?

Pakistan and New Zealand will face off in the second and final Test at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday. The first Test ended in a draw and the two-match series is currently level at 0-0.

Which TV channel will broadcast PAK vs NZ 2nd Test live?

The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch PAK vs NZ 2nd Test live online?

The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app.

At what time will PAK vs NZ 2nd Test begin?

The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

At what time will the toss for PAK vs NZ 2nd Test take place?

The toss for the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place at 10:00 AM IST.

On which day will PAK vs NZ 2nd Test start?

The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will start on Monday, January 2.

Where will PAK vs NZ 2nd Test be played?

The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi.