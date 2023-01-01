International

PAK vs NZ 2nd Test Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Pakistan v New Zealand series 2022-23?

PAK vs NZ: Here is how you can watch the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand, which begins from Monday, January 2, in Karachi.

New Zealand‘s Devon Conway plays reverse sweep as Pakistan‘s Sarfraz Ahmed and Agha Salman watch during the fifth day of first Test.

New Zealand‘s Devon Conway plays reverse sweep as Pakistan‘s Sarfraz Ahmed and Agha Salman watch during the fifth day of first Test. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan and New Zealand will face off in the second and final Test at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday. The first Test ended in a draw and the two-match series is currently level at 0-0.

Which TV channel will broadcast PAK vs NZ 2nd Test live?

The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will be aired LIVE on the  Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch PAK vs NZ 2nd Test live online?

The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on the  SonyLiv app.

At what time will PAK vs NZ 2nd Test begin?

The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

At what time will the toss for PAK vs NZ 2nd Test take place?

The toss for the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place at 10:00 AM IST.

On which day will PAK vs NZ 2nd Test start?

The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will start on Monday, January 2.

Where will PAK vs NZ 2nd Test be played?

The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi.

THE SQUADS
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sajid Khan, Mir Hamza, Kamran Ghulam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood.
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (c), Ajaz Patel, Neil Wagner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Glenn Phillips, Blair Tickner.

