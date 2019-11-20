Sana Mir to take break from international cricket

Pakistan off-spinner Sana Mir, on Wednesday, announced she will be taking a break from international cricket to plan her 'future objectives and targets'.

In a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) release, Mir said, "I have decided to take a break from international cricket and, as such, will not be available for selection for next month's series against England. I will utilise this time to plan and reset my future objectives and targets."

"My best wishes will remain with the Pakistan national women's team in the series against England and I am sure they'll produce their best cricket."

The 33-year-old was a part of the probables announced for the England tour. The team, which will train at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi, starting Thursday, is scheduled to depart for the series on November 30.