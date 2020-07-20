Cricket International International Amir makes himself available, to replace Rauf in Pakistan T20 squad in England Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir will board a UK-bound flight only after he returns negative in two successive COVID-19 tests. AP Karachi 20 July, 2020 16:26 IST Mohammad Amir was tested for coronavirus on Monday and his second test will be conducted in two days’ time. - Reuters AP Karachi 20 July, 2020 16:26 IST Fast bowler Mohammad Amir will join the Pakistan team for its tour in England after the birth of his second child, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Monday.Amir had pulled out of the tour because the dates clashed with his child’s pending birth. The PCB said the child was born last week.Amil will replace Haris Rauf, who had undergone six Covid-19 tests the last month, out of which five have returned positive. He was due to fly to the UK on Wednesday, but has now been advised to self-quarantine for another 10 days.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to send an additional masseur in Mohammad Imran to the UK to manage the workload of the team’s regular masseur, Malang Ali, who had earlier tested positive twice before being cleared to travel.READ | Pak opener Abid Ali cleared of concussion, to return to training on Wednesday The PCB also decided to fly out masseur Mohammad Imran on the request of team management.Both Amir and Imran underwent COVID-19 tests on Monday and will need a second test to be eligible to fly to England. They are expected to make the trip this weekend if both tests come back negative.Reserve wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir will be released from the squad once Amir joins the team.Pakistan is scheduled to play three Test matches and three Twenty20s against England. The first test starts on Aug. 5.All the matches of the tour will be played in a bio-secure environment amid the pandemic.The first Test of the series will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester from August 5. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos