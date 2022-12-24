International

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test moved from Multan to Karachi: PCB

The decision to move the Test match from Multan was taken after a mutual agreement between New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board considering the foggy weather conditions.

24 December, 2022 17:26 IST
The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will commence from December 26.

New Zealand will play all their matches in the upcoming tour of Pakistan in Karachi after the Pakistan Cricket Board was forced to reschedule the fixtures due to adverse weather conditions in the Punjab province.

The decision was taken after a mutual agreement between New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and the PCB.

The PCB said it came to the decision considering the fact that foggy weather conditions have already disrupted flight operations from Multan and may also result in loss of playing hours.

The first Test was scheduled in Karachi while the second Test was to be hosted by Multan. The PCB has also scheduled the three-match one-day series after the two-Test series in Karachi.

Besides, it has also been agreed between the two boards that the second Test and the three ODIs will now be brought forward by a day, meaning the second Test will commence on January 2, with the three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures to be played on January 9, 11 and 13.

Pakistan had lost their three-match home Test series against England 3-0.

