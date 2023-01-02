International

Pak vs NZ: Conway century lifts New Zealand to 309-6 on Day 1

Devon Conway stitched two hundred-run partnerships put New Zealand in command before Pakistan pulled back with five wickets in the final session.

02 January, 2023 18:49 IST
Devon Conway celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Devon Conway celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AFP

Devon Conway led New Zealand’s early domination against Pakistan on day one of the second Test in Karachi with a knock of 122, before the host struck back in the final session to limit their opponents to 309-6 at stumps on Monday.

Electing to bat first, the visitor started strongly as Conway stitched partnerships of 134 and 100 with Tom Latham and Kane Williamson, respectively.

Conway, who scored a total of 110 runs in the first Test, hit 16 boundaries and one six in his 191-ball knock to notch his fourth century in Test cricket.

Pakistan was finally able to stem New Zealand’s flow in the final session as it took five wickets, with Agha Salman claiming the scalps of Conway, Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell. Tom Blundell was on 30 unbeaten with Ish Sodhi at the close of play.

The two-match series is tied at 0-0 after the opening game, which was also played in Karachi, ended in a draw.

