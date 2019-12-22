Kohli asked me not to do anything silly: Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who stayed put in the middle till the end, to help India chase down 316 in the third One-Day International against West Indies at the Barabati Stadium on Sunday night, said he wanted to carry on fighting till the end.

With the satisfaction of winning the match, Jadeja, who scored a useful unbeaten 39 and shouldered the responsibility after captain Virat Kohli’s departure at a crucial stage, said the key was to play good cricketing shots.

“It was a good wicket to bat on, we needed to play according to the merit of the ball. The last 10 overs were very tough for the bowlers because of the dew. And the outfield was fast.

READ: Kohli, Rahul star in chase as India seals series 2-1

“Virat told me that I should keep playing normal cricketing shots and not do anything silly,” Jadeja said after India recorded a four-wicket win and wrapped up the series 2-1.

“After Virat got out, I knew I needed to play till the end. When Shardul (Thakur) came in, I told him it was a good wicket to bat on and he also thought the same way.”

According to Jadeja, the target of 316 set by West Indies was not a big one. “It was not a big target to chase on this pitch as the dew factor played a big role. Maybe 340 would have been a stiffer one.”

Jadeja said he always looked to give his best and not bother about others’ comments about his game.

Big brother Polly

Nicholas Pooran, who top-scored for West Indies with 89, said he enjoyed his century partnership with his captain and mentor Kieron Pollard. “Polly is like a big brother and he gave me opportunity. We complement each other in batting and played for the same (Caribbean Premier League) franchise (Barbados Tridents) back home.”

Nicholas said West Indies would take some positives despite losing the T20 and ODI series to India in an identical 2-1 margin. “We showed that we are fighters and there are better things to come,” he said.