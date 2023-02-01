Shubman Gill scored his maiden T20I century in India’s third match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, and in process registered the highest individual score by an Indian in the format.

Gill reached the mark in just 54 deliveries in the 18th over of India’s innings. He smashed 10 fours and five sixes on his way to the milestone. He ended the innings unbeaten on 126 off 63 deliveries which is the highest score by an Indian in the format. Virat Kohli (122 off 61 against Afghanistan) held the record before him.

INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND 3RD T20I LIVE UPDATES

The knock helped India scale a massive total of 234 for four wickets at the end of 20 overs. This was the highest total India has managed against New Zealand.

Gill had an unimpressive record in T20Is before the game on Wednesday. He had just played five games, scoring 76 runs at an average of 15.20. In November, Gill had hit his maiden T20 hundred in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He had scored 126 off 55 deliveries for Punjab vs Karnataka.

He also became the fifth Indian batter to score a century in all three formats of cricket. He joins Suresh Raina, K.L. Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The opening batter had also scored a double century in the first One-Day International against New Zealand in January.