IND vs SL: Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi make T20I debuts; India 2nd team to give 100 caps in T20Is

Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi were handed their T20I debuts for India against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Tuesday.

India becomes only the second team, after Australia, to give 100th cap in the shortest format.

While Gill has already played for India in Tests and ODIs, this will be Mavi’s first outing for India. The callups for the duo came after regulars Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were not named in the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Both Gill and Mavi play for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, with the latter being purchased for Rs. 6 crore in December 2022’s mini auction.

Gill has scored 1900 runs in the IPL at an average of 32.2 and a strike rate of 125.5. Mavi has picked 30 wickets in 32 matches in the tournament at an economy of 8.71.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first.

More to follow..