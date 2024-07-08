WI vs SA, Test Series: South Africa announces 16-member squad, Jansen rested

Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a 16-member squad, to be led by Temba Bavuma, for the two-match Test series in West Indies.
The first Test will be held from August 7 to 11 at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago, while the second Test will take place at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana, from August 15 to 19.
Batter Matthew Breetzke has received his maiden Test call-up while wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton makes his return to the red-ball setup for the first time since South Africa hosted the West Indies in March 2023.
Pacer Marco Jansen has been rested for the series.
“The decision to rest Marco Jansen was taken to allow for a conditioning period aimed at ensuring optimal physical and mental well-being given the season-long workloads,” said coach Shukri Conrad.
South Africa squad for Test series in West Indies
