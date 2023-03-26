International

South Africa chases record target in T20Is, scores 259 vs West Indies

Led by Quinton De Kock’s century, South Africa chased down the record total of 259 runs against West Indies.

Team Sportstar
26 March, 2023 21:03 IST
Heinrich Klaasen (L) and Aiden Markram (R) run between the wickets during the second T20 international.

Heinrich Klaasen (L) and Aiden Markram (R) run between the wickets during the second T20 international. | Photo Credit: AFP

South Africa achieved a record target in T20 Internationals when it chased down 259 runs against West Indies in the 2nd T20I in Centurion on Sunday.

The Proteas broke Bulgaria’s record which scored 246 runs while chasing 242 runs against Serbia in 2022. Among full-time members, Aiden Markram’s side broke Australia’s record of 245 runs it chased against New Zealand in 2018.

Leading the South Africa innings was Quinton De Kock who scored 100 runs off 44 deliveries. De Kock’s early blitzkreig had seen South Africa score the highest in PowerPlay - 102.

Even after the wicketkeeper-batter’s dismissal, Reeza Hendricks ensured the momentum remained with the home team. He ended with 68 runs off 28 deliveries.

Towrads the end, Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram stitched 43-run partnership and ensured that their side won with six wickets to spare. The six-wicket win allowed South Africa to square the three-match series 1-1.

Earlier in the match, Johnson Charles powered West Indies to its highest T20I score with a 118-run knock from 44 deliveries. In process, he broke Chris Gayle’s record for the fastest hundred by a West Indies batter in T20Is.

