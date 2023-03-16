International

Play abandoned in first ODI between South Africa and West Indies

Reuters
16 March, 2023 22:54 IST
The first One-Day International between South Africa and West Indies was abandoned without a ball being bowled after persistent rain at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday.

The day-night encounter was called off with no prospect of play. The teams will play the second of three ODI fixtures at the same venue on Saturday, when the forecast looks brighter.

The series is important for both sides as they look ahead to the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India later this year, though neither has yet qualified and faces the prospect of going through June’s qualification tournament in Zimbabwe.

South Africa recently completed a 2-0 test series victory over the touring Caribbean side. The sides will also play three Twenty20 Internationals after the completion of the 50-over matches.

