Sri Lanka Cricket announces 22-member ODI, T20I squad for South Africa series

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday selected a 22-member squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against South Africa.

The squad was approved by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Namal Rajapaksa.

The two teams will play three ODIs on September 2, 4 and 7 followed by three T20Is on September 10, 12 and 14. All matches will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.