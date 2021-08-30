Cricket International International Sri Lanka Cricket announces 22-member ODI, T20I squad for South Africa series The two teams will play three ODIs and three T20Is between September 2 and September 14 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Team Sportstar 30 August, 2021 16:45 IST Sri Lanka has selected a 22-member squad for the ODI and T20I series at home against South Africa beginning from September 2. (FILE PHOTO) - AP Team Sportstar 30 August, 2021 16:45 IST Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday selected a 22-member squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against South Africa. The squad was approved by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Namal Rajapaksa.The two teams will play three ODIs on September 2, 4 and 7 followed by three T20Is on September 10, 12 and 14. All matches will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Madushanka, Pulina Tharanga, Maheesh Theekshana. Read more stories on International. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :