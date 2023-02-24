International

Sri Lanka Cricket earns record net profit

“The latest growth net income was mainly generated from four revenue segments which are international cricket, domestic cricket, sponsorship contracts and ICC annual member disbursements,” the SLC said in a release.

PTI
Colombo 24 February, 2023 12:16 IST
Colombo 24 February, 2023 12:16 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: SLC earned 6.3 billion rupees in 2022, their highest-ever annual net income, according to the national board.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: SLC earned 6.3 billion rupees in 2022, their highest-ever annual net income, according to the national board. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

“The latest growth net income was mainly generated from four revenue segments which are international cricket, domestic cricket, sponsorship contracts and ICC annual member disbursements,” the SLC said in a release.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) earned 6.3 billion rupees in 2022, the sports body’s highest-ever annual net income, according to the national board.

“The latest growth net income was mainly generated from four revenue segments which are international cricket, domestic cricket, sponsorship contracts and ICC annual member disbursements,” the SLC said in a release.

Also Read
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Cummins to miss Indore test to be with ailing mother

It was also announced on Thursday that Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe appointed a 10-member committee to draft a new constitution for SLC.

The panel, headed by the retired Supreme Court judge KT Chithrasiri has several legal luminaries and former national cricketers, including Charith Senanayake and Farveez Mahroof.

Ranasinghe said he had sought guidance and expert advice from the ICC for the purpose. The new constitution is set to be ready within the next two months.

SLC elections for office bearers have always been clouded with controversy as concerns are being raised about the excessive number of votes, leading to allegations of malpractice such as vote-buying to favour vested interests.

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Rumeli Dhar retires: Is this all-rounder the most underrated cricketer of her time?

Tracing Dinesh Karthik's comeback to the Indian team

Slide shows

Rampant tigers hunt down timid kangaroos

Pakistan celebrates PSL final in Lahore

Shivnarine Chanderpaul: A pictorial collection

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us