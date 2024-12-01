SA vs SL, 2nd Test: South Africa calls up teen quick Maphaka to squad

South Africa has called up teenage fast bowler Kwena Maphaka to its squad for the second test against Sri Lanka starting in Gqeberha on Thursday after seamer George Coetzee was ruled out with a groin injury.

Maphaka, 18, has played three Twenty20 Internationals but has yet to feature in a Test and will vie with experienced seamer Dane Paterson and spinner Senuran Muthusamy to replace Coetzee in the side.

South Africa won the first test in Durban by 233 runs, a fourth victory in a row to keep it in contention for a place in the ICC Test World Championship final at Lord’s in June.

If it beats Sri Lanka in Gqeberha, and is victorious in a two-Test home series against Pakistan starting this month, it is guaranteed a place in the final.

South Africa Squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne.