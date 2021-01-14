Sri Lanka vs England, 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE score: Chandimal departs, SL five down

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the first Test between Sri Lanka and England at the Galle International Stadium.



PLAYING XI



England: Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (c), Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler (w), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (w), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando