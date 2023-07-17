BAN vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Trott, Omarzai fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Afghanistan’s head coach Jonathan Trott and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai have been fined 15 per cent of their respective match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second T20I against Bangladesh in Sylhet.

Trott was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

The incident occurred during the rain disruption, while the on-field umpires were conducting an inspection. Trott showed obvious displeasure towards the umpires’ decision when he was told that there would be a further delay instead of play being resumed.

Omarzai was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

The incident occurred in the 15th over of Bangladesh’s innings when, after dismissing batter Towhid Hridoy, Omarzai moved towards the outgoing batter, showing him an inappropriate “send-off” in close proximity.

One demerit point has been added to both Trott and Omarzai’s disciplinary records, who are both on their first offence in a 24-month period.