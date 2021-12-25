US vs Ireland 1st ODI called-off due to COVID-19 virus

USA Cricket said the first One-Day International cricket match between the Americans and Ireland scheduled for Sunday has been cancelled due a positive COVID-19 case among the umpiring team.

“USA Cricket and Cricket Ireland will continue to work closely together, alongside the ICC, to ensure the remainder of the series can continue, if safe to do so," the US statement said Friday.

It said one umpire tested positive for COVID-19, but the other three scheduled to officiate were deemed close contacts, so none of the crew would be available for the match.

The second one-day match is scheduled for Tuesday and the third next Thursday, both also in Fort Lauderdale.

The teams split a two-match Twenty20 International series, with the US upsetting Ireland in the first match but Ireland winning the second.