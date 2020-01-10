Kohli becomes fastest to 11,000 runs as captain in international cricket

India captain Virat Kohli, on Friday, shattered yet another batting record, becoming the fastest to notch 11,000 runs as captain in international cricket.

Kohli, who took just 196 innings to cross the milestone, is followed by Australia's World Cup winning captain Ricky Ponting (252 innings) and now Cricket South Africa (CSA) director Graeme Smith (264 innings).

While, Allan Border, fourth on the list, took 316 innings to reach the milestone, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had done it in 324.