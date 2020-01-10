Cricket International International Kohli becomes fastest to 11,000 runs as captain in international cricket India skipper Virat Kohli took only 196 innings to reach the landmark, followed by Australia's Ricky Ponting (252) and South Africa's Graeme Smith (264). Team Sportstar 10 January, 2020 20:34 IST India captain Virat Kohli took only 196 innings to cross the 11,000-run mark in international cricket. - AFP Team Sportstar 10 January, 2020 20:34 IST India captain Virat Kohli, on Friday, shattered yet another batting record, becoming the fastest to notch 11,000 runs as captain in international cricket.Kohli, who took just 196 innings to cross the milestone, is followed by Australia's World Cup winning captain Ricky Ponting (252 innings) and now Cricket South Africa (CSA) director Graeme Smith (264 innings).READ: India vs Sri Lanka, LIVE 3rd T20I: Kohli, Sundar dismissed in quick succession; India six down While, Allan Border, fourth on the list, took 316 innings to reach the milestone, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had done it in 324. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.