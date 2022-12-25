International

World Test Championship points table update: India maintains 2nd spot after series win v Bangladesh; Final qualification scenarios

WTC points table latest update: India beat Bangladesh by three wickets to maintain its second spot in the ICC World Test Championship standings on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
25 December, 2022 10:48 IST
25 December, 2022 10:48 IST
Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin helped India chase down a tricky 145-run target with their unbeaten stand for the eighth wicket in Mirpur.

Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin helped India chase down a tricky 145-run target with their unbeaten stand for the eighth wicket in Mirpur. | Photo Credit: AFP

WTC points table latest update: India beat Bangladesh by three wickets to maintain its second spot in the ICC World Test Championship standings on Sunday.

India retained its second spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table after its thrilling three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second Test in Mirpur on Sunday.

An unbeaten 71-run partnership between Shreyas Iyer (29*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (42*) for the eighth wicket helped India chase down a tricky 145-run total.

With the 2-0 series win, India bettered its points percentage (PCT) to 58.92, ahead of South Africa (55.76) and Sri Lanka (54.55) in the WTC 2021-23 cycle that ends in March 2023. Australia leads the standings with its supreme PCT of 76.92.

India’s chances will still heavily revolve around the result of the ongoing Australia-South Africa three-match Test series and the remainder of South Africa’s individual campaign. Australia, which recently beat West Indies 2-0 and South Africa in the first Test at home, is all but through to the final.

Also Read
IND vs BAN 2nd Test Highlights: Ashwin, Iyer star in India’s thrilling win over Bangladesh

India has four Tests remaining - against Australia at home from February. South Africa, which is currently second on the standings, also has four Tests remaining - two away against Australia and two at home against West Indies.

The second spot in the final is most likely a shootout between India and South Africa - both requiring at least three wins in its remaining matches to remain in the hunt. Here is a look at the qualification scenarios

WTC FINAL QUALIFICATION SCENARIOS FOR INDIA AND SOUTH AFRICA

  • ⦿ If India beats Australia 4-0 - India finishes with PCT of 68.05. South Africa cannot qualify even if it wins all four of its remaining matches, finishing at a PCT of 66.66.
  • ⦿ If India beats Australia 3-0 - India finishes with PCT of 64.35. South Africa can only qualify with four wins in its remaining four matches, with a PCT of 66.66.
  • ⦿ If India beats Australia 3-1 - India finishes with a PCT of 62.5. South Africa can only qualify with four wins in its remaining four matches, with a PCT of 66.66.

CAN ENGLAND, PAKISTAN, SRI LANKA, NEW ZEALAND AND WEST INDIES STILL QUALIFY FOR WTC FINAL?

  • ⦿ England has finished its WTC 2021-23 campaign with a PCT of 46.97 after 21 Tests. It is mathematically out of the race for the WTC final.
  • ⦿ Pakistan can finish at best with a PCT of 47.61 with wins in its remaining two Tests against New Zealand.
  • ⦿ Sri Lanka has the best chance to pip India and South Africa, should they suffer slip-ups in their remaining games. Sri Lanka can finish at a PCT of 61.11 with wins in its remaining two Tests against New Zealand.
  • ⦿ New Zealand can only finish at a best PCT of 50 with wins in its remaining four matches.
  • ⦿ West Indies can finish at a PCT of 50 with wins in its remaining two Tests against South Africa.

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Rumeli Dhar retires: Is this all-rounder the most underrated cricketer of her time?

Tracing Dinesh Karthik's comeback to the Indian team

Slide shows

Rampant tigers hunt down timid kangaroos

Pakistan celebrates PSL final in Lahore

Shivnarine Chanderpaul: A pictorial collection

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us