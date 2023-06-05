WATCH WTC final 2023 Preview - Australia vs India key match-ups, ICC World Test Championship Final

Published : Jun 05, 2023 13:10 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

India and Australia are set to clash for the ICC World Test Championship title in the second cycle, with the final beginning on June 7 at the Oval in London.

Australia topped the WTC points table in the 2021–23 cycle with 66.67 points per cent (PCT) in 19 Tests, while India made its cut for the final with 58.8 PCT after beating the Kangaroos 2-1 in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at home.

Ahead of the summit clash, our reporters, Ayan Acharya and Lalith Kalidas, analyse the key match-ups, India’s batting order and the chances of Australia clinching the trophy.