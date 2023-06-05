Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH WTC final 2023 Preview - Australia vs India key match-ups, ICC World Test Championship Final

India and Australia are set to clash for the ICC World Test Championship 2023 title from June 7, with the final beginning on June 7. Sportstar analyses the key match-ups before the summit clash.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 13:10 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Ayan Acharya,Lalith Kalidas

India and Australia are set to clash for the ICC World Test Championship title in the second cycle, with the final beginning on June 7 at the Oval in London. 

Australia topped the WTC points table in the 2021–23 cycle with 66.67 points per cent (PCT) in 19 Tests, while India made its cut for the final with 58.8 PCT after beating the Kangaroos 2-1 in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at home.

Ahead of the summit clash, our reporters, Ayan Acharya and Lalith Kalidas, analyse the key match-ups, India’s batting order and the chances of Australia clinching the trophy.

Related Topics

WTC final 2023 /

ICC World Test Championship /

World Test Championship /

World Test Championship final /

India /

Australia /

India vs Australia /

Australia vs India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH WTC final 2023 Preview - Australia vs India key match-ups, ICC World Test Championship Final
    Ayan Acharya,Lalith Kalidas
  2. Defending champion Sindhu, in-form Prannoy eye good show in Singapore Open
    PTI
  3. NBA Finals: 3 takeaways from Game 2 as Miami Heat levels series
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘Playing my best,’ says Rodri as Manchester City eyes European glory
    Reuters
  5. Sunil Gavaskar: WTC final venue should be around the world instead of just one country
    Sunil Gavaskar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. WATCH WTC final 2023 Preview - Australia vs India key match-ups, ICC World Test Championship Final
    Ayan Acharya,Lalith Kalidas
  2. India must go with two spinners for WTC 2023 final: Monty Panesar
    PTI
  3. WI vs UAE: King rules with maiden ton as West Indies wins by 7 wickets in series opener
    AP
  4. SL vs AFG: Sri Lanka bounces back to beat Afghanistan in second ODI
    AP
  5. ENG vs IRE: Tongue takes five wickets as England crushes Ireland
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH WTC final 2023 Preview - Australia vs India key match-ups, ICC World Test Championship Final
    Ayan Acharya,Lalith Kalidas
  2. Defending champion Sindhu, in-form Prannoy eye good show in Singapore Open
    PTI
  3. NBA Finals: 3 takeaways from Game 2 as Miami Heat levels series
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘Playing my best,’ says Rodri as Manchester City eyes European glory
    Reuters
  5. Sunil Gavaskar: WTC final venue should be around the world instead of just one country
    Sunil Gavaskar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment