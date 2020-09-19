Cricket Cricket BCCI, Emirates Cricket Board sign MoU and hosting agreement The BCCI and Emirates Cricket Board have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and hosting agreement to boost cricketing ties between the two countries. Team Sportstar Mumbai 19 September, 2020 15:13 IST Mubashshir Usmani (from left), Arun Dhumal, Khalid Al Zarooni, Jay Shah and Sourav Ganguly in the UAE. - Twitter/@JayShah Team Sportstar Mumbai 19 September, 2020 15:13 IST The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and hosting agreement to foster the cricketing ties between the two countries.BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote on Twitter, "I along with Vice Chairman of Emirates Cricket Board, Khalid Al Zarooni signed an MoU & Hosting agreement between @BCCI and @EmiratesCricket to boost the cricketing ties between our countries. BCCI President, @SGanguly99 & Treasurer, @ThakurArunS were present on the occasion."READ: It's time to clear the ropeThe ECB will host the Indian Premier League (IPL) - which begins on Saturday. Dubai will play host to 24 games, 20 matches will be hosted by Abu Dhabi while Sharjah will hold 12 games. The dates and venues for the playoff stages will be released later. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos