BCCI, Emirates Cricket Board sign MoU and hosting agreement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and hosting agreement to foster the cricketing ties between the two countries.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote on Twitter, "I along with Vice Chairman of Emirates Cricket Board, Khalid Al Zarooni signed an MoU & Hosting agreement between @BCCI and @EmiratesCricket to boost the cricketing ties between our countries. BCCI President, @SGanguly99 & Treasurer, @ThakurArunS were present on the occasion."

The ECB will host the Indian Premier League (IPL) - which begins on Saturday. Dubai will play host to 24 games, 20 matches will be hosted by Abu Dhabi while Sharjah will hold 12 games. The dates and venues for the playoff stages will be released later.