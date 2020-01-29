IPL 2020: Decks cleared for reopening of closed stands at Chepauk

The Madras Cricket Club, during its extraordinary general meeting here on Wednesday evening, unanimously, agreed for the demolition of its gym, paving the way for the creation of eight metres of setback space between the MCC and the`K’ stand as mandated by the court.

With the State Government renewing the lease of the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium for the TNCA and the MCC, located in the Stadium, the barriers have been cleared for the reopening of the I, J and K stands.

MCC president, R. Ramesh, told Sportstar, “The meeting lasted an hour and went off smoothly. Certain other items too were on the agenda.”

He added, “Now we will apply to the corporation and the CMDA for permission to carry out the demolition and we are sure we will be granted that since the gym is not a part of any heritage structure.”

READ| IPL 2020: CSK home venue Chepauk likely to open closed stands next season

Ramesh said, “Only the two old squash courts, the billiards room and the club office, the three buildings within the MCC complex, have been declared heritage structures.”

He added, “We expect the gym will be demolished some time in February so that the three stands can be reopened for the IPL. Chennai should not, anymore, be denied international matches and the IPL final because these three stands remained closed.”

Ramesh said, “The cricket fans of the State are the biggest winners. Now we can have more spectators and more big matches at Chepauk.”

After the IPL, the MCC will demolish its pavilion and the club building and construct new structures in their place. “The existing buildings have become old,” said Ramesh.

He added the cost of the demolition and reconstruction of the gym and the pavilion would be borne by the TNCA.