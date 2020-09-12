Cricket IPL 2020 team pictures: Dhawan, Iyer, Shaw hit the nets in UAE! Presenting a picture compilation of the Delhi Capitals players as they hit the nets in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the IPL 2020 season. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 12 September, 2020 19:25 IST Team Sportstar CHENNAI 12 September, 2020 19:25 IST "Gabbar is back!" Shikhar Dhawan snapped while batting. Photo of the year contender? Photo: DELHI CAPITALS 1/7 Mid-wicket chat. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (left) and skipper Shreyas Iyer sweating it out in the middle. Photo: DELHI CAPITALS 2/7 Showing no signs of slowing down. Ishant Sharma charging in during the DC nets session. Photo: DELHI CAPITALS 3/7 "Shot, mate!" Reaction of head coach Ricky Ponting everytime Ajinkya Rahane plays a glorious drive. Photo: DELHI CAPITALS 4/7 When your coach brings out the notes for a discussion but you want to keep bowling. Amit Mishra and Ricky Ponting (background) sharing a light moment during the practice session. Photo: DELHI CAPITALS 5/7 Eyes on the prize! The slip cordon of DC in action as Ajinkya Rahane (left) and Shikhar Dhawan put their reflexes to test. Photo: DELHI CAPITALS 6/7 All smiles! A happy-looking Delhi camp enjoying a light moment at training. Photo: DELHI CAPITALS 7/7