IPL 2020 team pictures: Dhawan, Iyer, Shaw hit the nets in UAE!

Presenting a picture compilation of the Delhi Capitals players as they hit the nets in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the IPL 2020 season.

CHENNAI 12 September, 2020 19:25 IST
SHIKHAR DHAWAN
"Gabbar is back!" Shikhar Dhawan snapped while batting. Photo of the year contender? Photo: DELHI CAPITALS
1/7
Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer
Mid-wicket chat. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (left) and skipper Shreyas Iyer sweating it out in the middle. Photo: DELHI CAPITALS
2/7
ISHANT SHARMA
Showing no signs of slowing down. Ishant Sharma charging in during the DC nets session. Photo: DELHI CAPITALS
3/7
AJINKYA RAHANE
"Shot, mate!" Reaction of head coach Ricky Ponting everytime Ajinkya Rahane plays a glorious drive. Photo: DELHI CAPITALS
4/7
RICKY PONTING AND AMIT MISHRA
When your coach brings out the notes for a discussion but you want to keep bowling. Amit Mishra and Ricky Ponting (background) sharing a light moment during the practice session. Photo: DELHI CAPITALS
5/7
Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan
Eyes on the prize! The slip cordon of DC in action as Ajinkya Rahane (left) and Shikhar Dhawan put their reflexes to test. Photo: DELHI CAPITALS
6/7
DELHI CAPITALS
All smiles! A happy-looking Delhi camp enjoying a light moment at training. Photo: DELHI CAPITALS
7/7
