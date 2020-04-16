Cricket How to shine in IPL and T20, Corey Anderson spells out New Zealand's Corey Anderson talks about life during coronavirus lockdown, insights about playing under Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and more. Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 16 April, 2020 20:23 IST Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 16 April, 2020 20:23 IST How to shine in IPL and T20, Corey Anderson spells out India cricketers with most international caps WATCH: Cricket grounds with most international matches On This Day- Brian Lara scores world record 400 against England More Videos Coronavirus: Ashley Giles open to behind closed doors game Paes, Bhutia and other sports stars join hands to spread awareness on fight against coronavirus Pat Cummins: I'm greedy, I'd love to see the IPL happen Coronavirus: Behind closed doors England games could lift nation, says Morgan On this day: Clarke leads Australia to fifth ODI World Cup win Justin Langer looks for silver lining in coronavirus isolation WATCH: Ranji Trophy final wrap - Saurashtra wins maiden title WATCH: South Africa hands Australia crushing defeat in first ODI