Cricket IPL 2020 team pictures: Orange Army preparations in full swing Presenting a picture compilation of the Sunrisers Hyderabad players as they hit the nets in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the IPL 2020 season. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 12 September, 2020 13:28 IST Team Sportstar CHENNAI 12 September, 2020 13:28 IST Kane you catch me | Former SRH skipper Kane Williamson in action during the training session. Photo: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD 1/6 Focus on point from Manish Pandey. Sunrisers will depend heavily on the exploits of its star batsman. Photo: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD 2/6 Learning from the best. VVS Laxman in conversation with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Photo: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD 3/6 Catches win matches! All teams work really hard on fielding and SRH is no different. Photo: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD 4/6 Stan Attack! Aussie pacer Billy Stanlake sweating it out during the SRH nets. Photo: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD 5/6 Partners in crime! To get the feel of things, SRH played out an intra-squad practice match. Photo: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD 6/6