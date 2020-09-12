Cricket

IPL 2020 team pictures: Orange Army preparations in full swing

Presenting a picture compilation of the Sunrisers Hyderabad players as they hit the nets in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the IPL 2020 season.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 12 September, 2020 13:28 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 12 September, 2020 13:28 IST
Kane you catch me | Former SRH skipper Kane Williamson in action during the training session. Photo: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
1/6
Focus on point from Manish Pandey. Sunrisers will depend heavily on the exploits of its star batsman. Photo: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
2/6
Learning from the best. VVS Laxman in conversation with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Photo: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
3/6
Catches win matches! All teams work really hard on fielding and SRH is no different. Photo: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
4/6
Billy Stanlake
Stan Attack! Aussie pacer Billy Stanlake sweating it out during the SRH nets. Photo: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
5/6
Partners in crime! To get the feel of things, SRH played out an intra-squad practice match. Photo: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
6/6
 Related