IPL 2020 suspended until further notice

It is official. The Indian Premier League 2020 has been suspended until further notice, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has stated.

Sportstar had earlier reported about the development, where the Board had informed the franchises about the decision.

“Due to the evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19 and lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India to contain the spread of the pandemic, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended till further notice,” the BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated in the release.

“The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the Franchise Owners, Broadcaster, Sponsors and all the Stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.”

Talking about the future, Shah said: “BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies.”