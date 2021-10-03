IPL 2021: CSK, DC face off to strengthen top two positions

Having already sealed their playoff berths, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will battle it out on Monday to confirm a place in the top two at the Dubai International Stadium.



The two teams have been the standout performers in the league with 18 points each from 12 games. Finishing in the top two affords a team a second chance in the Playoffs.



While CSK is ahead on the table with a better Net Run Rate, the Capitals will walk into the match as favourites. The Delhi team has won the last three encounters between these sides and has a potent pace bowling line-up that can trouble the CSK batters.

Capitals, who finished runner's-up last year, will look to maintain that advantage considering these teams could end up occupying the top two positions in the table and meet in the first Qualifier.



So a win here could give a psychological edge going into the next stage of the tournament. While the Capitals come into the match on the back of a win against defending champions Mumbai Indians, the Super Kings was outplayed by Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.



The Chennai side rested Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo in the previous match and dearly missed their services in the loss to the Royals. It will be interesting to see if the CSK management continues to manage the workload of key players or decides to field a full-strength side to get back to winning ways.