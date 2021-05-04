IPL 2021: How to send the overseas players home?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has touched base with the overseas cricket boards and the embassies to ensure the overseas cricketers return home safely.

Even though Australia and England have issued travel restrictions, Sportstar understands that the Board is working in tandem with the franchises to plan things out. While players from England and South Africa could be flown back via charter flights, there seems to be some ambiguity over the Australian players as direct flights from India are banned till May 15.

“Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association understand the decision of the BCCI to indefinitely postpone the 2021 Indian Premier League for the safety and wellbeing of all participants,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

“CA is in direct contact with the BCCI as they work through plans to ensure the safe accommodation and repatriation of Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators back home to Australia. CA and the ACA respect the decision of the Australian Government to pause travel from India until at least May 15 and will not seek exemptions,” the CA said.

Players from teams who are already in quarantine will have to be in isolation will have to complete a mandatory six day quarantine before being allowed to leave the bubble.

“The BCCI has reached out to the concerned authorities and the embassies to ensure that players head home safely. The franchises will completely support the board and ensure everything falls in place,” a franchise official said.

Cricket South Africa, too, issued a statement on supporting the decision to put the health and safety interests of all involved in the tournament first and foremost. It has made contact with all of the relevant franchises to ensure the expedited travel of all South African players and support staff back to our shores. “Those travelling back to South Africa will undergo home quarantine in line with the current World Health Organization recommendations,” the CSA said.

The CSA and the South African Cricketers Association (SACA) are in contact with all players and are assured of their safety and comfort in their respective locations.