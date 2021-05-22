Wriddhaman Saha feels it would have been better had IPL 2021 happened in UAE

Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha indicated that the bio-bubble for IPL-14 was not as foolproof as the one in UAE last year, becoming the first India player to question, even if subtly, the tightness of the controlled environment.

"It's the job of the stakeholders to assess it, but the only thing I would say is that there was not a single individual during our training in UAE (last year), not even a ground staff.

"Here there would be people, kids peeping from nearby walls. I don't want to comment much but we saw how the IPL went off smoothly in UAE in 2020 and then it started in India this year with cases on the rise," Saha told PTI in an interview.

"I don't know what would have happened, but definitely I feel it would have been better off in UAE this time as well. It's for the stakeholders to look into it," he added.

The 36-year-old was among the players who contracted the dreaded virus before the IPL stumbled to an abrupt halt midway into its 14th season after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in its bio-bubble.

However, he said he has fully recovered now and is not feeling any weakness.

"I'm doing all normal activities, there's no fatigue, body ache or any weakness. But I will actually get to know how my body is coping when I get into actual match training mode."

"I had a slight fever for the first couple of days, lost smell after five days but it returned within four days.

"Currently, I'm doing some fitness routine at home but the actual fitness training will start after I join the team in Mumbai," he concluded.

The Bengal veteran reached his home in Kolkata after completing over a fortnight-long quarantine at a Delhi hotel to make himself available for selection for the upcoming England tour.