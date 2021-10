RR vs CSK  Head to Head IPL 2021 Phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

SPAN: 2008-2020

HEAD TO HEAD

Matches: 25

Won: RR-10, CSK-15

HS (RR) vs CSK: 223

LS (RR) vs CSK: 110

HS (CSK) vs RR: 246

LS (CSK) vs RR: 109

STARS FROM THE FIXTURE

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. Shane Watson RR (2008-2015), CSK (2018-2020) 711 2. Suresh Raina CSK (2008-2015, 2018-Present) 656 3. MS Dhoni CSK (2008-2015, 2018-Present) 498 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets Taken 1. Ravindra Jadeja RR (2008-2009), CSK (2012-2015, 2018-Present) 17 2. Dwayne Bravo CSK (2011-2015, 2018-Present) 16 3. Albie Morkel CSK (2008-2013) 14

STARS FROM LAST SEASON

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. Faf du Plessis CSK 449 2. Sanju Samson RR 375 3. Ambati Rayudu CSK 359 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets Taken 1. Jofra Archer RR 20 2. Sam Curran CSK 13 3. Deepak Chahar CSK 12

Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between RR and CSK will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.