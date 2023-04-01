Cricket

IPL 2023: PBKS beats KKR via DLS method to register first win

Team Sportstar
01 April, 2023 20:24 IST
Arshdeep Singh celebrates after picking a wicket.

Arshdeep Singh celebrates after picking a wicket. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Punjab Kings registered a seven-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (DLS method) in the second match of the IPL 2023 in Mohali.

In a match that was affected by floodlight failure, KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first. Prabhsimran Singh gave Punjab a brilliant start as he was off the blocks in a flash with a 12-ball 23.

However, Bhanuka Rajapaksa starred with the bat with a 32-ball half-century and along with Shikhar Dhawan (40 off 29) forged a match-winning 55-ball 86-run stand to drive Punjab.

The home side rode on the momentum to post a challenting 191/5.

KKR in reply was off to a poor start as it lost three wickets inside the PowerPlay. Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets and played an instrumental role as Punjab picked wickets at regular intervals to keep the opposition under pressure.

Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer did inject hope with some lusty hitting but rain arrived to dash KKR’s hopes of registering a win.

