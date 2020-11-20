Back from IPL, Sandeep Warrier joins Tamil Nadu camp

The Tamil Nadu probables for the pre-season conditioning camp, which began here on Friday, had a significant addition.

The state’s prized signing from Kerala, Sandeep Warrier, was out there. The tall and lithe paceman was a significant catch for a side, seeking Ranji Trophy triumph after three decades.

READ| South Africa calls off warm-up game as another cricketer tests COVID-19 positive

The 28-year-old Sandeep, who was part of Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2020, brings a lot to the table. He has eight years of first-class experience and 186 scalps at 24.43. Versatile, he can bowl across formats.

Sandeep, in fact, made rapid strides in the last couple of seasons - he claimed 44 wickets as Kerala reached the semifinals in 2018-19 - and last season broke into the India A team, played against Sri Lanka at home, and then visited West Indies and New Zealand.

READ| Babar Azam: There is no leg-pulling in our team

In five matches for India A, Warrier picked up a creditable 17 wickets. To put it mildly, he has a lot going for him.

Then, what prompted Sandeep to move from Kerala to Tamil Nadu?

Sandeep, in a chat with Sportstar, said, “All my training and technical stuff has been in Chennai under M. Senthilnathan sir at the MRF Pace Foundation.”

The paceman elaborated. “I got married last year, my wife is doing PG in SRMC college at Porur and I wanted to be with her.”

READ| India pacer Mohammed Siraj's father passes away

He added, “Then, Chennai is a familiar place for me. I have played for various clubs in the TNCA league including MRF, IOB, Take Solutions, Chemplast and India Cements. Now I have got employment with India Cements.”

Sandeep stressed, “I wanted to play for a team like Tamil Nadu with so many internationals, lift my game and do well.”

Someone with a semi-side on action, Sandeep bowls in the high 130s and possesses a natural outswinger. “Two seasons back I learnt to bowl the inswinger and it made me a more potent bowler since I could move the sphere both ways.”

He can bowl long spells, combines in partnerships to build pressure and reverses the old ball.

Tamil Nadu’s Assistant coach R. Prasanna said, “We had been looking for a tall bowler like him, with good pace, and who can move the ball around. He has a deceptive bouncer.”