BCCI clears Ankeet Chavan to resume competitive cricket

Ankeet Chavan, the left-arm spinner who was involved in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal, has been formally cleared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to resume competitive cricket.



The Mumbai spinner’s life ban, imposed in September 2013, had been converted into a seven-year suspension by the BCCI ethics officer last month. Since then, the former Rajasthan Royals bowler was awaiting the BCCI letter.

“It’s a huge sigh of relief for me and everyone in the family to have finally got the formal communication,” Chavan told Sportstar on Tuesday. “I am thankful to the BCCI and my parent body, Mumbai Cricket Association. I am eagerly looking forward to getting back on the field once the pandemic subsides.”

Since Chavan’s suspension was over after last month’s revised verdict, he had sent several reminders to the BCCI. The BCCI confirmed his suspension period having ended on Tuesday.