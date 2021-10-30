IPL: BCCI keeps ₹90 crore as salary cap

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the franchises that a salary cap of ₹90 crore has been set for the teams for the next season.

In an email to the franchises on Saturday, which Sportstar has seen, the BCCI has specified that the existing eight teams will be allowed to retain a maximum of four players. The new entrants - Ahmedabad and Lucknow - can choose three players from the pool after the existing eight teams pick their retention.

As per the email, if a team retains four players, a total of ₹42 crore will be deducted from their purse, while three player retention would lead to a deduction of ₹33 crore. “For two retentions, it will be ₹24 crore. In case a team retains only one player, it will lose ₹14 crore from its purse,” one of the BCCI sources confirmed. If any franchise wants to retain uncapped players, it will cost it ₹4 crore.

In case of four retentions, it could be either three Indians (capped or uncapped) and one foreign player or at the maximum two Indians and as many foreigners.

For Lucknow and Ahmedabad, they will have the right to pick two Indian and one foreign player from the available pool. In case of uncapped players, the old franchises will get two picks and new teams will have one choice.

While the existing teams will get a chance to use their retention throughout November, Ahmedabad and Lucknow need to pick their players between December 1-25. The mega auction is set to be held in January.