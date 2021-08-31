BCCI announces release of tender to own and operate IPL team

The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League has invited bids to acquire the right to own and operate 1 (one) of the 2 (two) new teams proposed to be introduced in the tournament from 2022 through a tender process.

In a media release, the BCCI stated that the detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids including eligibility requirements, the process for submissions of bids, proposed new teams’ rights, and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 10,00,000 (Rupees Ten Lakhs Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The ITT will be available for purchase till October 5, 2021.

Interested parties are requested to email at ittipl2021@bcci.tv to get further details for purchasing the ITT. The email requesting the ITT should have the subject line “ITT for the Right to Own and Operate One of Two Proposed New IPL Teams”.

Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. One should note that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid.

BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason.