Cameron Green to register for IPL 2023 auction

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green will enter the auction for the 2023 edition of the IPL, which will be held in Kochi on December 23.

Green had impressed on the tour of India with two quick fifties opening the batting. However, he had an average outing in the T20Is against West Indies and England at home before the T20 World Cup.

Green was added to Australia’s T20 World Cup squad after Josh Inglis, the reserve wicketkeeper, was ruled out due to a hand injury.

Green’s power-hitting prowess is complemented by his ability to bowl four overs of sustained pressure.

Earlier, Green’s teammate and Australia’s ODI and Test captain Pat Cummins pulled out of the next IPL citing a cramped international schedule.

Elsewhere, Australian T20I captain Aaron Finch is unlikely to participate in the next IPL while his teammate Matthew Wade has been retained by defending champion Gujarat Titans.

The 10 franchises have to submit their list of retained players by November 15. In addition to the purse remaining from the previous auction and the value of the players they release, teams will have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend in the upcoming auction, taking the overall purse tally to Rs 95 crore.